Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Rishel of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial) executed a sale of 56,273 shares of the company on June 20, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 453,464 shares of the company.

SoFi Technologies Inc operates as a personal finance company, specializing in student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit card, investing, and banking through both mobile app and desktop interfaces.

Over the past year, Jeremy Rishel has sold a total of 222,351 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been more insider sales (8) than buys (7).

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc were priced at $6.41 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.68 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $8.10, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in SoFi Technologies Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.