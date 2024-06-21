Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN, Financial) on June 21, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,485 shares of the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's approach is to leverage precision medicine techniques to address these specific patient populations, aiming to improve outcomes with more effective treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. The recent transaction by Saira Ramasastry is part of this ongoing trend of insider sells.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $13.19 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.195 billion. This valuation provides a snapshot of the company's market perception and financial size at the time of the insider's sale.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such trends and transactions can provide valuable insights. The following insider trend image illustrates the recent activities more visually:

For further details on the company's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties can explore further on GuruFocus.

This sale by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook but is part of a broader pattern that could be relevant for potential investors and current shareholders in interpreting the stock's future movements.

