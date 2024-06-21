Insider Selling: Director Saira Ramasastry Sells Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN, Financial) on June 21, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,485 shares of the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's approach is to leverage precision medicine techniques to address these specific patient populations, aiming to improve outcomes with more effective treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period. The recent transaction by Saira Ramasastry is part of this ongoing trend of insider sells.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $13.19 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.195 billion. This valuation provides a snapshot of the company's market perception and financial size at the time of the insider's sale.

For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such trends and transactions can provide valuable insights. The following insider trend image illustrates the recent activities more visually:

1804411919352885248.png

For further details on the company's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties can explore further on GuruFocus.

This sale by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook but is part of a broader pattern that could be relevant for potential investors and current shareholders in interpreting the stock's future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.