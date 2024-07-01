Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Soars on Positive Phase 3 Study Results for Vutrisiran

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is surging to its highest levels since mid-February after reporting encouraging results from its Phase 3 study of Vutrisiran, an RNAi treatment for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). With shares down about 18% year-to-date before today's surge, this development is a potential game-changer for the company.

  • Marketed under the Amvuttra brand name, Vutrisiran is already FDA approved for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR). In Q4, Amvuttra generated global revenue of $175 million, making it ALNY's top-selling drug. The total addressable market could expand significantly if it receives regulatory approval for ATTR-CM.
  • ATTR-CM, caused by misfolded transthyretin (TTR) proteins, is a rare but increasingly diagnosed condition due to advancements in medical technology. Approximately 250,000-350,000 people are affected by the two kinds of ATTR, according to ALNY.

The Phase 3 trial results suggest that Vutrisiran could become the standard of care for ATTR-CM.

  • In the study, 655 adults were divided into cohorts; one took Vutrisiran, and the other took a placebo subcutaneously every three months for up to 36 months. Some participants were also taking Pfizer's (PFE) approved drug, Vyndamax, while others were not.
  • ALNY aimed to see if the drug reduced death and hospitalizations in both the Pfizer and non-Pfizer groups. Vutrisiran achieved a 28% and 33% reduction in death and heart-related hospitalizations, respectively, meeting the study's primary endpoint.
  • The study also showed statistically significant improvements across all secondary endpoints in both populations. The drug demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile consistent with its established profile.
  • Next, ALNY plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA later this year. If approved, manufacturing could begin by mid-2025.

Financially, an approval would be a major turning point for ALNY. Analysts expect ALNY to generate just under $2.0 billion in revenue this year. For comparison, PFE's Vyndamax is expected to achieve at least $4.0 billion in revenue this year. While ALNY is not yet profitable, this could change quickly with a favorable FDA decision.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.