On June 24, 2024, Rebecca Wooters, Chief Digital Officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company at a price of $90.34 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd, a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, operates in multiple countries primarily under the name brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda. The company is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Over the past year, Rebecca Wooters has sold a total of 12,580 shares and has not purchased any shares. The broader insider transaction trend at Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a total of 62 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a predominant selling pattern among insiders.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $90.34 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.27, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.57 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Signet Jewelers Ltd is estimated at $83.77 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Signet Jewelers Ltd.

