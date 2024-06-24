Q1 2024 MoneyHero Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Chadwick Dorai - MoneyHero Ltd - Strategic Finance Lead



Thank you, Livia. Hello, everyone. Very good morning or good evening depending on where you are. My name is Chadwick Dorai, and I'm Strategic Finance Lead for MoneyHero Group, overseeing our Investor Relations activities.



We're excited to have you join us for MoneyHero Group's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today we have with us Rohith Murthy, our CEO, and Hao Qian, our new CFO. Let's start with a few friendly reminders. First off, you can find detail results in our earnings release located in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Also, we are recording today's webcast, so don't worry if you miss anything. A replay and a