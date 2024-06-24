Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic Adjustments Amid Challenges

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) reports significant revenue growth and strategic shifts in Q4 2024, despite facing financial and operational challenges.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, compared to zero revenue in the previous fiscal year.
  • Gross Margin: $1.3 million loss, approximately $2 million lower than expectations.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $24.4 million, up from $16.8 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: $37.3 million, up from $34.7 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net Loss: $64.3 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $59.4 million, or $1.86 per share, in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net Cash Burn: $12.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $34.5 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Headcount Reduction: Over 20% reduction in headcount, with most moves occurring in the June quarter.
  • Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue Guidance: Revised to greater than $10 million, down from $12 million to $16 million.
  • Hospital Engagement: More than 50 hospitals in the U.S. have used LungFit PH, treating over 1,100 patients, translating to over 75,000 hours of therapy.
  • Multiyear Contracts: Increased by over 100% since the last conference call.
  • Recent Financing: Raised $14.6 million through a security purchase agreement with Roth Capital and Laidlaw.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter grew more than 20% sequentially.
  • LungFit PH has been used in over 50 hospitals in the United States, treating more than 1,100 patients.
  • Every hospital that used LungFit PH and had their contract conclude has renewed, with a 100% increase in multiyear contracts.
  • The company has appointed a new Chief Commercial Officer, David Webster, who has extensive experience in bringing products to market.
  • Beyond Cancer's Phase 1a study showed promising results, demonstrating evidence of immune system activation in a heavily pretreated population.

Negative Points

  • Revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025 has been revised down to greater than $10 million from the previous $12 million to $16 million.
  • The company reported a net loss of $64.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
  • Cash burn in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $12.8 million, with significant costs related to upgrades of LungFit devices.
  • The company has reduced its headcount by over 20% to preserve capital, impacting R&D projects.
  • There are delays in reaching milestones, including the CE Mark for LungFit PH and the PMA supplement for cardiac surgery, affecting near-term targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why didn't we see more of a sequential lift in revenue between fiscal third and fiscal fourth quarter? What are the assumptions built into the fiscal '25 outlook?
A: The delay was due to ensuring that the upgraded LungFit PH systems worked perfectly with existing customers before expanding to new ones. For fiscal '25, the assumptions include an accurate pipeline of potential hospitals and a consistent success rate based on past experience. The new Chief Commercial Officer is also expected to drive growth.

Q: Can you give us some color around how the fiscal first quarter is doing, especially since we won't hear from you publicly next quarter?
A: The growth in the fiscal first quarter is better than the previous quarter, with a significantly higher growth rate compared to the growth from fiscal fourth quarter over fiscal third quarter.

Q: Can you remind us about the debt financing done a couple of quarters ago? Is the funding still available?
A: The first milestone funding is not available, but there is another pool of $12.5 million that could potentially be accessed through discussions with lenders.

Q: Given the conservative approach to R&D expenses, how should we think about the trend for fiscal 2025 in R&D and SG&A?
A: The plan includes a reduction of over 15% in operating costs year-on-year, with R&D expenses reduced by over 20% and SG&A by 5-10%. The selling component in SG&A remains largely untouched to support market expansion.

Q: Should we anticipate a greater portion of revenue in the second half of fiscal 2025 versus the first half?
A: Yes, the revenue is expected to ramp up, with higher growth in the next quarter and continuing that trend through Q3 and Q4.

Q: For the last quarter, were there any new accounts or mostly renewals of existing accounts? What do you anticipate for fiscal 2025?
A: Growth will be driven by new accounts. While existing customers may show marginal growth, the primary driver will be new hospitals. The trend of signing new hospitals is expected to continue and increase over the next several quarters.

Q: Where are you with respect to the software upgrades across existing devices?
A: Two lines are being used—one for building new systems and another for upgrading old ones. This process will continue for the next two to three quarters, ensuring no issues in meeting demand.

Q: How should we think about driving growth—expanding customers or increasing use at existing customers?
A: Both are important, but new customers will be the primary driver. Referrals from existing customers will also play a significant role in building the business.

Q: What is the status of the PMA supplement under review? What impact will it have on revenue upon approval?
A: The PMA supplement is expected to be decided in the fourth quarter of the calendar year. The current revenue guidance does not include any impact from the cardiac surgery indication for fiscal '25, but it is anticipated to contribute in fiscal '26.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.