Carnival Corp (CCL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Record-Breaking Performance

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Updated Full Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $92 million, or $0.07 diluted EPS, an increase of nearly $500 million compared to 2023.
  • Operating Income: Record second quarter operating income of $560 million, nearly five times 2023 levels.
  • Revenue: Record second quarter revenues of $5.8 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $5.67 billion.
  • Customer Deposits: Reached an all-time high of $8.3 billion, surpassing the previous record by $1.1 billion.
  • Gross Margin Yields: Increased by nearly 50% compared to 2023, with net yields (in constant currency) exceeding 2023 levels by over 12%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, increasing over 75% compared to 2023.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Raised net yield guidance to approximately 10.25% and adjusted net income guidance by approximately $275 million.
Article's Main Image

On June 25, 2024, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record-breaking financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Carnival Corp, the largest global cruise company, operates a fleet of 92 ships across various brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn, among others. The company has successfully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, attracting nearly 13 million guests in 2023.

Performance Highlights

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024, with net income increasing by nearly $500 million compared to 2023. The company achieved a net income of $92 million, or $0.07 diluted EPS, and an adjusted net income of $134 million, or $0.11 adjusted EPS, outperforming March guidance by nearly $170 million. This performance was driven by higher ticket prices, increased onboard spending, and favorable timing of expenses.

1805594577399345152.png

Financial Achievements

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) reported record second quarter revenues of $5.8 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $5,674.90 million. The company also achieved a record operating income of $560 million, nearly five times the level of 2023. Additionally, the company reported a record adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion, increasing over 75% compared to 2023 and outperforming March guidance by approximately $150 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $92 million -$408 million
Adjusted Net Income $134 million -$366 million
Operating Income $560 million $112 million
Revenues $5.8 billion $4.3 billion

Challenges and Strategic Moves

Despite the impressive financial performance, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) faces challenges such as rising cruise costs per available lower berth day (ALBD), which increased by 4.0% compared to 2023. However, the company has managed to keep adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in line with the prior year, partly due to identified cost savings and favorable timing of expenses.

In a strategic move to optimize its portfolio, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) announced the sunset of the P&O Cruises (Australia) brand, integrating its operations into Carnival Cruise Line by March 2025. This realignment aims to strengthen the company's performance in the South Pacific and increase guest capacity for Carnival Cruise Line.

Outlook and Guidance

Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 net yield guidance to approximately 10.25% on continued strong demand and increased its full-year adjusted net income guidance by approximately $275 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.83 billion for the full year, up nearly 40% compared to 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company anticipates net yields (in constant currency) to increase by approximately 8.0% compared to 2023 levels, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be around $2.66 billion, up 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Commentary

"We have made incredible strides in improving our commercial operations, strategically reallocating our portfolio composition and formulating growth plans, while strengthening even further our global team, the best in the business. Off the back of that effort, we closed yet another quarter delivering records, this time across revenues, operating income, customer deposits and booking levels, exceeding our guidance on every measure," commented Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

Overall, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) has demonstrated a strong recovery and robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, positioning itself well for continued growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carnival Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.