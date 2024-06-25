Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Surges 37%, Revenue Beats Estimates at $175 Million

Revenue and Earnings Per Share Surpass Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $175 million, exceeded estimates of $168.42 million, representing a 2% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.37, a 37% increase from $0.27 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $579 million, up 1% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Operating Margin: 16%, up from 13% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $16.2 million, a 34% increase from $12.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash from Operations: $63.7 million, a 33% increase from $48 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On June 25, 2024, Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2024. The company, a provider of cloud-based security solutions, reported revenues and earnings per share (EPS) that surpassed analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Progress Software Corporation is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large and mid-sized organizations across various industries. Its product portfolio includes OpenEdge, Chef, Developer Tools, Kemp LoadMaster, MOVEit, DataDirect, WhatsUp Gold, Sitefinity, Flowmon, and Corticon. The company generates revenue from perpetual licenses, term licensing models, and subscription-based models for its cloud offerings. A significant portion of its revenue is derived from the United States, with additional presence in Canada, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Performance and Challenges

Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial) reported revenue of $175 million for Q2 2024, a 2% decrease year-over-year. Despite this decline, the company achieved a 1% increase in Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $579 million. The operating margin stood at 16%, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 38%. Diluted EPS was $0.37, a 37% increase from the same quarter last year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.09, up 3% year-over-year.

These results are significant as they reflect steady demand for Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial)'s products despite a challenging economic environment. However, the slight decline in revenue highlights the need for the company to address market pressures and competitive dynamics.

1805700255392624640.png

Financial Achievements

Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a net income of $16.2 million, a 34% increase from the previous year. Cash from operations was $63.7 million, a 33% increase year-over-year. These achievements underscore the company's ability to generate strong cash flow and profitability, which are crucial for sustaining growth and investment in innovation.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $175.1 million $178.3 million (2%)
Net Income $16.2 million $12.1 million 34%
Diluted EPS $0.37 $0.27 37%
Cash from Operations $63.7 million $48.0 million 33%

Commentary and Analysis

“Our outperformance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was once again driven by steady demand for our products, with revenues and EPS ahead of our forecast, and ARR up 1%,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress. “We are focused on M&A while our sales teams continue to execute well in the field, and internally we drive customer success, innovation and margins.”

Anthony Folger, CFO, added: “We’re very pleased with the outstanding results of our fiscal second quarter. Revenues and EPS were once again above the high end of our most recent guidance, and ARR increased versus last quarter. Demand for our products remains strong, and our execution continues to be on or ahead of target. We’re looking forward to a solid second half.”

Conclusion

Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's focus on innovation, customer success, and strategic acquisitions positions it well for continued growth. However, the slight decline in revenue highlights the importance of addressing market challenges to sustain long-term success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Progress Software Corp for further details.

Survey

