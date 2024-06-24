On June 24, 2024, Donna Flynn, Vice President and Chief People Officer of Steelcase Inc (SCS, Financial), executed a sale of 13,310 shares of the company at a price of $13.72 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 78,733 shares of Steelcase Inc.

Steelcase Inc, a global leader in office furniture, designs and manufactures products and services that help people have better work experiences. The company's offerings include furniture, seating, and technology solutions.

Over the past year, Donna Flynn has sold a total of 13,310 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Steelcase Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells recorded.

Shares of Steelcase Inc were trading at $13.72 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.497 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.26, which is below both the industry median of 22.325 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $12.15, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Steelcase Inc, especially considering the company's current market positioning and stock performance relative to its GF Value.

