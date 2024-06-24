On June 24, 2024, Theodoros Xenohristos, Director at Cava Group Inc (CAVA, Financial), executed a sale of 90,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $91.01 per share, totaling approximately $8,190,900. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 424,846 shares of Cava Group Inc.

Cava Group Inc operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. The company offers a customizable menu of spreads, proteins, and toppings served in a fast-casual setting.

Over the past year, Theodoros Xenohristos has sold a total of 141,739 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Cava Group Inc, where insider transactions over the past year have predominantly been sales, with 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

The stock of Cava Group Inc was trading at $91.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.62 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 465.55, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.755.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

