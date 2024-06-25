Q1 2025 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Antje Kelbert - HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KgaA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to our Q1 2024/2025 update call presentation of HORNBACH Holding. My name is Antje Kelbert, Head of Investor Relations. Today at 7:00 AM, we have already published our figures for the first quarter of 2024, 2025, comprising the period of March 1 until May 31, 2024. Welcome and good morning also to our CFO, Karin Dohm who will be our host and presented today and will later also take your questions. Please note the entire conference call, including the Q&A session, will be recorded and made available with transcript on the company's website afterwards.



Please also take note of the disclaimer, which is valid for the entire presentation and for the Q&A session. To ask a question, please dial in for the telephone conference. Numbers have been provided in your confirmation e-mail. Asking questions in the webcast is not possible. The operator will give further advice at the beginning of the Q&A session. Now I'm delighted to hand over to you, Karin, to give us an overview of the latest set