Q3 2024 Enerpac Tool Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Enerpac Tool Group's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded June 25, 2024. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Travis Williams, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Williams.



Travis Williams - Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Enerpac Tool Group's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On the call today to present the company's results are Paul Sternlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shannon Burns, our Interim Principal Financial Officer. Our slides and a recording of today's call will be available on Enerpac website in the Investors section. Today's call will reference non-GAAP measures. You can find a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the press release issued yesterday. Our comments will also include forward-looking statements that are subject to business risks that could cause