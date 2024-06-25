Q2 2024 Progress Software Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Progress Software Corporation Q2 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Mike Micciche, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Micciche - Progress Software Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Shuri. Thanks for your help. Always good to hear your voice.



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for Progress' second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On the line with me this afternoon is Yogesh Gupta, our President and CEO; and Anthony Folger, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, let's go over the Safe Harbor Statement. During this call, we will discuss our outlook for future financial and operating performance, corporate strategies, product plans, cost initiatives, and other information that might be considered forward looking. Such forward-looking information represents Progress