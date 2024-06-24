Jun 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Holly Schoenfeldt - U.S. Global Investors, Inc - Investor Relations
Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webcast reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies financial results for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024.
On slide number 2, I would like to briefly note disclosures, except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and US securities regulations.
These forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this presentation.
On the next slide, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters, Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman; Aydin Kilic, President and CEO; and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Frank Holmes for a macro recap of the quarter. Frank?
Frank Holmes - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you, everyone. I wish to give you a quick macro recap of capital markets accounting our results and the
Q4 2024 HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...