Jun 24, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Holly Schoenfeldt - U.S. Global Investors, Inc - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's webcast reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies financial results for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024.



On slide number 2, I would like to briefly note disclosures, except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and US securities regulations.



These forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this presentation.



On the next slide, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters, Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman; Aydin Kilic, President and CEO; and Darcy Daubaras, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to hand the presentation over to Mr. Frank Holmes for a macro recap of the quarter. Frank?



Frank Holmes - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, everyone. I wish to give you a quick macro recap of capital markets accounting our results and the