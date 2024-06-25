Release Date: June 25, 2024

Positive Points

Progress Software Corp (PRGS, Financial) posted solid Q2 2024 results with revenues and earnings exceeding the high end of guidance.

Total revenue reached $175 million, driven by steady demand and solid execution.

Operating margins were above 38%, and earnings per share at $1.09 exceeded guidance by $0.12.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 1% to $579 million, with a net retention rate of 99%.

Strong cash flows and solid collections resulted in $190 million in cash and a reduction in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) from 50 to 41 days.

Negative Points

ARR growth was modest at 1%, indicating limited expansion in recurring revenue.

Despite strong performance, the overall market environment remains cautious, impacting future growth potential.

The integration of MarkLogic presented unexpected complexities, particularly with federal government contracts.

The company faces challenges in determining the best pricing models for AI capabilities, which could impact future revenue.

Free cash flow guidance for the second half of the year implies a step down, partly due to seasonality and tax payments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Yogesh, can you elaborate on how AI is being used internally at Progress Software to create operational efficiencies?

A: We are using AI extensively across various functions. For example, in content creation for marketing, AI helps us quickly generate targeted content. In technical support, AI generates knowledge-based articles, improving response times by 50% to 75%. We are also exploring AI for analyzing customer contracts. While it's early to quantify expense reductions, we are optimistic about the efficiencies AI can bring.

Q: Anthony, the maintenance and services performance was better than expected. Was there anything atypical or outsized to highlight?

A: It was a solid quarter for renewals, with a slight improvement in net retention rates. There were no anomalies or timing issues driving the performance; it was generally a good quarter across the board.

Q: Yogesh, has the MarkLogic acquisition expanded your opportunities within GenAI RAG-based use cases?

A: Yes, the acquisition has created a powerful solution for applying RAG, making GenAI applications more accurate and secure. We have customers actively using these capabilities in production, and we are optimistic about future adoption.

Q: Anthony, was there any timing of term renewals that pulled forward from Q3 to Q2?

A: No, there were no material timing issues. Q2 was a solid quarter, and the outlook for Q3 remains consistent without any significant timing anomalies.

Q: Yogesh, given the current IT spending environment, how should we think about Progress and potential acquisition opportunities?

A: Progress products are essential and mission-critical, which provides a solid foundation even in a cautious spending environment. We continue to see a good market for our products and remain optimistic about M&A opportunities.

Q: Yogesh, is the velocity of M&A opportunities picking up, and what are you hearing from founders of VC-backed and PE-backed companies?

A: Yes, the pace of opportunities has increased, with more assets coming to market. We are actively engaged in the deal flow and are optimistic about finding the right opportunities.

Q: Anthony, the free cash flow guide implies a step down in the second half. Can you explain the puts and takes on the outlook?

A: The seasonality of billings and cash collections, especially with the addition of MarkLogic, means our biggest cash collection quarters are Q1 and Q2. Additionally, tax payments are weighted towards the back half of the year.

Q: Yogesh, can we expect the cadence of acquisitions to pick up, and could we see a higher frequency of smaller acquisitions?

A: We are capable of integrating more than one acquisition per year. While we are flexible on size, we aim for meaningful returns and are actively looking for the right opportunities.

Q: How do you plan to recognize revenue from AI capabilities, and will it involve increasing prices for customers?

A: We are experimenting with different pricing models to reflect the value AI delivers. The business models for AI pricing will evolve over the next year or two.

Q: Now that the MarkLogic integration is complete, what did you learn from that process, and can AI help increase the speed of integration?

A: AI can help with some aspects like contract analysis, but not dramatically with integration speed. One key learning was managing the complexity of classified government business, which required creating secure processes.

