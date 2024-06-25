Release Date: June 25, 2024

Positive Points

Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC, Financial) achieved a 1.8% year-over-year gain in organic revenue for its industrial tool and services business.

Gross margins expanded by 200 basis points year-over-year to 51.8%, driven by operational benefits and pricing actions.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.9% year-over-year, with margins improving from 24% to 26.4%.

Free cash flow increased by 66% year-over-year, reaching $32 million.

E-commerce revenue in the Americas grew by 35%, with strong returns on advertising spend.

Negative Points

Net sales for the company declined by 3.8% year-over-year.

Revenue in the Asia Pacific region declined in the low double digits, impacted by softness in the mining sector in Australia.

Cortland biomedical experienced a 14% year-over-year decline in revenue.

The industrial environment remains challenging, with cautious distributor sentiment affecting near-term revenue growth.

Service revenue can fluctuate significantly quarter to quarter based on project timing, adding variability to financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could we start off with the price versus volume during the quarter and maybe expectations for an outlook there end of the year?

A: We had a mix in the quarter, a combination of both price and mix. Volume is challenging to compare due to our diverse SKU range. We saw favorable mix, selling more higher ticket items, and expect this trend to continue in Q4. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: On the new products and their contribution to mix, are these expected to be accretive? How does this relate to your product vitality index and SKU rationalization strategy?

A: Generally, our new products are margin accretive due to their differentiated solutions. We continue to apply an 80-20 framework to our product lineup, removing less profitable SKUs while adding innovative ones. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the adoption of the second brand in the A-Pac region, especially given the weaker performance in Australia mining?

A: We see good traction with our second brand strategy in Asia-Pac despite the challenges in the mining sector. We continue to execute on this strategy and expect meaningful growth over time. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: How did overall business conditions change as the quarter progressed, and were these changes in line with your expectations?

A: Our quarters tend to finish strong, and Q3 was no exception. The industrial macro environment was softer, but our results outperformed broader market conditions. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: What stood out in terms of service revenue, which was up nicely year-over-year?

A: We focused on selectivity in projects and cultivated new service lines, which contributed to the growth in our service business. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more granularity on the drivers of gross margin improvement and its sustainability?

A: The improvement was driven by efficiency and productivity initiatives, pricing benefits, and SG&A improvements. We expect to sustain and further improve these margins. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO; Shannon Burns, Interim CFO)

Q: What is the current status of channel inventories in the Americas and A-Pac regions?

A: Inventories are at expected, normalized levels with no concerns of elevated levels in the channel. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the addition of new sales partners in the A-Pac region?

A: We are upgrading and adding distribution partners to address coverage gaps as part of our growth strategy in the A-Pac region. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: What has been the customer reaction to your new battery-powered tools?

A: The response has been very positive due to the significant differentiation and ease of use of our battery-powered tools. These products are now fully available through our distribution partners and e-commerce site. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the drivers of double-digit growth in the EMEA region and its sustainability?

A: The growth was broad-based across end markets, driven by strong brand power and channel partner relationships. We expect this performance to be sustainable. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

Q: With the softness in the industrial marketplace, do you have any updated thinking on achieving your projected 6% to 7% organic revenue CAGR growth through fiscal '26?

A: We have not made any modifications to our long-term financial framework and remain confident in our growth and margin outlook. (Paul Sternlieb, CEO)

