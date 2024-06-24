On June 24, 2024, Christopher Meyer, a Director at Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK, Financial), executed a sale of 81,479 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 665,868 shares of the company.

Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK, Financial) is a technology company that provides payment solutions and transaction processing services. The company's offerings include hardware, software, and services that enable electronic payment transactions and value-added services at the point of sale.

Over the past year, Christopher Meyer has sold a total of 81,479 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction reflects the only insider sale for the company over the past year, compared to three insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Lesaka Technologies Inc were trading at $4.66 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $309.731 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $7.85, which suggests that Lesaka Technologies Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.