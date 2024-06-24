Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry sold 13,581 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) on June 24, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares of the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc specializes in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company's technology is designed to prevent breaches and secure the data and applications of its clients across various sectors.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 81,986 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $377.28 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $94.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 729.74, significantly above the industry median of 26.3.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $342.09, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

