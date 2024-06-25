Insider Sale: CFO Robert Owen Sells 12,244 Shares of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

On June 25, 2024, Robert Owen, the Chief Financial Officer of Prairie Operating Co (PROP, Financial), executed a sale of 12,244 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $10.86 per share, totaling approximately $132,909.84. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 174,140 shares of Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co, listed under the symbol PROP, operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's strategic initiatives are geared towards sustainable growth in its core operational areas, leveraging advanced technologies and efficient practices to maximize production and reduce environmental impact.

Over the past year, Robert Owen has sold a total of 68,696 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. In the past year, there have been 21 insider sales and only 1 insider buy at Prairie Operating Co.

The stock of Prairie Operating Co (PROP, Financial) currently holds a market cap of $131.043 million. The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are essential for investors to consider in assessing the company's stock value relative to its earnings, sales, book value, and cash flow.

The insider transaction trends for Prairie Operating Co can be visualized in the following chart, which shows the number of insider buys and sells over the past year:

This insider activity can provide investors with insights into the sentiment of key executives and stakeholders within the company, potentially influencing investment decisions based on the perceived value and future prospects of Prairie Operating Co.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

