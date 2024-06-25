Q4 2024 FedEx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the FedEx fiscal year 2024. For the fourth quarter earnings call, (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeni Hollander, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jeni Hollander - FedEx Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon and welcome to FedEx Corporation's fourth quarter earnings conference call. The fourth quarter earnings release and stat book are on our website at investors dot FedEx.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website where the replay and slides will be available for about one year during our Q&A session. Callers will be limited to one question to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate. Certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause