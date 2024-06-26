MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) Q4 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses

Company Achieves Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $888.9 million for the quarter, falling short of the analyst estimate of $898.68 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.14 for the quarter, compared to break-even for the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 39.6% in the fourth quarter, up 250 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased to $328.7 million from $343.1 million in the prior year, a reduction of 4.2%.
  • Net Sales: $3.63 billion for the full fiscal year, reflecting an 11.2% year-over-year decrease.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $78.4 million of cash from operations during the fourth quarter.
  • Order Growth: Orders in the fourth quarter increased by 1.1% on a reported basis and 2.9% organically year-over-year.
On June 26, 2024, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 1, 2024. MillerKnoll Inc, formerly Herman Miller Inc, researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings globally. The company operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail.

Performance Overview

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN, Financial) reported net sales of $888.9 million for the fourth quarter, a 7.1% decrease year-over-year. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved a gross margin of 39.6%, up 250 basis points from the same quarter last year. The company’s reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.14, compared to break-even in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.67, a 63.4% increase from $0.41 in the prior year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

For the full fiscal year 2024, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN, Financial) reported net sales of $3.63 billion, an 11.2% decrease from the previous year. However, the company’s gross margin improved by 410 basis points to 39.1%. Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was $1.11, a significant increase from $0.55 in fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS for the year was $2.08, up 12.4% from $1.85 in the prior year, exceeding the annual estimate of $1.44.

Despite the positive earnings growth, the company faced challenges, including a decrease in net sales and the impact of restructuring measures. Special charges of $22.1 million were recorded in the fourth quarter due to workforce reductions and showroom consolidations. Additionally, non-cash pre-tax charges of $16.8 million were recognized for the impairment of the Knoll and Muuto trade names.

Segment Performance

The Americas Contract segment reported net sales of $416.6 million for the fourth quarter, down 12.2% year-over-year. However, new orders increased by 5.7% from the previous year. The International Contract and Specialty segment saw net sales of $245.0 million, a 3.2% increase year-over-year, driven by strong performance in regions such as India, the Middle East, China, and Korea. The Global Retail segment reported net sales of $227.3 million, a 7.2% decline year-over-year, but achieved an operating margin of 6.2%, compared to an operating margin loss of 4.4% in the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change
Net Sales ($ millions) 888.9 956.7 -7.1% 3,628.4 4,087.1 -11.2%
Gross Margin (%) 39.6% 37.1% N/A 39.1% 35.0% N/A
Operating Expenses ($ millions) 328.7 343.1 -4.2% 1,252.3 1,307.7 -4.2%
Adjusted EPS ($) 0.67 0.41 63.4% 2.08 1.85 12.4%

Analysis and Outlook

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in fiscal 2024, achieving significant earnings growth despite a challenging sales environment. The company’s strategic initiatives, including cost synergies from the Knoll integration and operational efficiencies, contributed to improved margins and profitability. The positive order growth in the Americas Contract segment and strong performance in the International Contract and Specialty segment indicate a potential recovery in demand.

Looking ahead, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN, Financial) is optimistic about fiscal year 2025, expecting net sales to exceed fiscal 2024 levels and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.10 to $2.30. The company’s investments in showrooms, digital platforms, and product innovation are expected to drive growth and enhance customer experience.

For more detailed financial information and insights, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MillerKnoll Inc for further details.

