Franklin Covey Co (FC) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations, Net Income Up 25%

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $73.4 million, up 3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $72.12 million.
  • Net Income: Increased 25% to $5.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $30.6 million from $15.6 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023.
  • Liquidity: Strong at nearly $100 million, with $36.6 million in cash and no drawdowns on the $62.5 million credit facility.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 17% to $13.9 million for the third quarter compared with $11.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: Purchased $25.8 million of common stock through May 31, 2023.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Reaffirmed, expecting Adjusted EBITDA at the low end of the previously announced range of $54.5 million to $58.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2024, Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, a global leader in organizational performance improvement, focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations through various delivery methods.

Third Quarter Performance

Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) reported consolidated revenue of $73.4 million for the quarter ended May 31, 2024, a 3% increase from $71.4 million in the same period last year. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $72.12 million. Net income for the quarter rose by 25% to $5.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year. This also exceeded the estimated earnings per share of $0.39.

1806062953812881408.png

Financial Achievements and Metrics

The company's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 17% to $13.9 million, compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Cash flows from operating activities surged to $38.4 million, up from $25.9 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, while free cash flow doubled to $30.6 million from $15.6 million in the same period last year. Liquidity remained strong at nearly $100 million, with $36.6 million in cash and no drawdowns on the company’s $62.5 million credit facility.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Revenue $73.4 million $71.4 million
Net Income $5.7 million $4.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA $13.9 million $11.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) reported total assets of $220.97 million as of May 31, 2024, compared to $245.92 million as of August 31, 2023. The company’s total liabilities stood at $148.81 million, down from $167.27 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. Shareholders' equity was $72.16 million, compared to $78.65 million as of August 31, 2023.

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased with our results in the third quarter, where revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash flows were all stronger than expected. We were further encouraged by the strengthening of several key indicators during the quarter and believe that these trends will lead to improved results in future periods," said Paul Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Despite challenges faced in the first half of fiscal 2024, Franklin Covey Co (FC, Financial) reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be at the low end of its previously announced range of $54.5 million to $58.0 million, representing a 13% growth over fiscal 2023. The company remains confident in the strength of its subscription offerings, which have driven growth in recent years.

New Share Purchase Program

On April 18, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors approved a new plan to purchase up to $50.0 million of its outstanding common stock. The new plan does not have an expiration date and will be executed at the company’s discretion based on market conditions and other factors.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Franklin Covey Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.