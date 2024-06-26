Anterix Inc (ATEX) Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short

Company's Financial Performance and Key Metrics

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.26 million for Q4 FY2024, below the estimated $1.82 million.
  • Net Loss: $9.41 million for Q4 FY2024, compared to a net income of $15.54 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.51 for Q4 FY2024, compared to $0.82 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $60.6 million as of March 31, 2024, up from $43.18 million as of March 31, 2023.
  • Share Repurchases: $6.0 million returned to stockholders through share repurchases in Q4 FY2024.
  • Gain on Sale of Intangible Assets: $2.0 million recorded from exchanging narrowband for broadband licenses in 4 counties during Q4 FY2024.
  • Spectrum Revenue: $4.19 million for FY2024, up from $1.92 million in FY2023.
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2024, Anterix Inc (ATEX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Anterix Inc, a U.S.-based company, is engaged in delivering broadband solutions to modernize infrastructure for various industries, including energy and transportation.

Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter, Anterix Inc reported a net loss of $9.41 million, translating to a loss of $0.51 per share. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.42 per share. The company generated $1.26 million in spectrum revenue, missing the estimated revenue of $1.82 million. For the full fiscal year, the company reported a net loss of $9.13 million, or $0.49 per share, against an annual revenue of $4.19 million, which also missed the estimated revenue of $4.49 million.

1806072732178345984.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the losses, Anterix Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company yielded positive cash flows primarily due to $106.5 million received in contracted cash proceeds from customers. Additionally, Anterix executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for $34.5 million, of which $6.9 million was received in December 2023. The company also entered into a $30.0 million spectrum sale agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority, receiving $15.0 million during the fiscal year.

However, the company faces challenges, including the need to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and secure broadband licenses. These challenges could impact future financial performance and operational capabilities.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric FY 2024 FY 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $60.6 million $43.2 million
Total Assets $324.9 million $278.6 million
Total Liabilities $163.9 million $98.8 million
Stockholders' Equity $161.0 million $179.8 million

Income Statement Highlights

For the fourth quarter, Anterix Inc reported spectrum revenue of $1.26 million, up from $608,000 in the same period last year. Operating expenses totaled $13.76 million, slightly down from $13.99 million in the previous year. The company recorded a gain of $1.99 million from the disposal of intangible assets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, Anterix Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $60.6 million, up from $43.2 million the previous year. The company returned $24.7 million to stockholders through share repurchases and invested $17.0 million in spectrum clearing. The total liabilities increased to $163.9 million from $98.8 million, primarily due to deferred revenue and contingent liabilities.

Analysis and Conclusion

Anterix Inc's financial performance in FY 2024 reflects both significant achievements and ongoing challenges. The company's ability to generate positive cash flows and secure substantial spectrum agreements underscores its strategic positioning in the telecommunications sector. However, the missed analyst estimates and the challenges related to spectrum clearing and license acquisition highlight areas of concern that investors should monitor closely.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Anterix Inc for further details.

