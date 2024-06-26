BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Q1 FY25 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $144M, Non-GAAP EPS Beats

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Exceeds Revenue and EPS Expectations Amid Strategic Progress

31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $144 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $134.05 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.07, below the analyst estimate of -$0.06. However, non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beat estimates.
  • Gross Margin: 67%, indicating strong profitability metrics.
  • IoT Revenue: $53 million, reflecting an 18% year-over-year growth and exceeding guidance.
  • Cybersecurity Revenue: $85 million, surpassing previously provided guidance.
  • Free Cash Flow Usage: Improved sequentially for the third consecutive quarter to $16 million.
  • Total Cash and Investments: $283 million, maintaining a robust liquidity position.
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2024, BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a notable performance that exceeded analyst expectations. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

Performance Overview

BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial) reported total revenue of $144 million for the quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $134.05 million. The company also reported a non-GAAP basic loss per share of $0.03, beating the estimated loss of $0.06 per share. This performance underscores the company's strategic progress and operational improvements.

1806077681989742592.png

Key Financial Achievements

BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial) achieved several significant financial milestones during the quarter:

  • IoT Revenue Growth: The Internet of Things (IoT) division reported an 18% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $53 million, with a gross margin of 81%.
  • Cybersecurity Division: The Cybersecurity division exceeded guidance with $85 million in revenue and a gross margin of 59%. The division also saw a 2% sequential increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $285 million and a third consecutive quarter of improvement in Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR) to 87%.
  • Gross Margin: The total company non-GAAP and GAAP gross margin stood at 67%.

Income Statement Highlights

MetricQ1 FY25Q4 FY24Q1 FY24
Total Revenue$144 million$173 million$373 million
Gross Margin67%74.6%48%
Operating Loss$(39) million$(56) million$(11) million
Net Loss$(42) million$(56) million$(11) million
Non-GAAP Basic Loss Per Share$(0.03)$(0.10)$(0.02)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial) reported total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments of $283 million. Operating cash usage was sequentially flat at $15 million, while free cash usage decreased sequentially for the third consecutive quarter to $16 million. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's liquidity and operational efficiency.

Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial) made several strategic announcements during the quarter, including:

  • A partnership with ETAS to jointly sell and market software solutions for the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV).
  • A collaboration with AMD to enhance precision and control in the robotics industry.
  • The launch of CylanceMDR™, an AI-powered Managed Detection and Response solution.
  • The introduction of Cylance Assistant, a generative AI cybersecurity advisor.

Commentary


“BlackBerry's strategy is delivering results. The Company is making significant progress towards operational independence for our IoT and Cybersecurity businesses, as well as towards profitability. We exceeded our outlook range for both adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS this quarter and achieved a third consecutive sequential improvement in free cash usage. BlackBerry remains on track to be both profitable on a non-GAAP basis and generating positive cashflow in the fourth quarter,” said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry.

Analysis

BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial)'s performance in Q1 FY25 demonstrates the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and operational improvements. The company's ability to exceed revenue and EPS expectations, coupled with significant progress in its IoT and Cybersecurity divisions, positions it well for future growth. However, the company continues to face challenges, including achieving sustained profitability and managing operational expenses. Investors will be closely monitoring BlackBerry's progress in these areas in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BlackBerry Ltd for further details.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
