Full Year 2024 IG Design Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024

Paul Bal - IG Design Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello, everybody. I'm joined today by our Group CFO, Rohan Cummings. You'll recall that Rohan joined us last July from Devro PLC, and he has made a great contribution since he joined the group.



I'll start by touching on the highlights from the year ended March 31, 2024, including the financial headlines. I'll then move to how the group performed overall across its categories as well as how the two divisions performed. I'll then hand over to Rohan to cover the financials in more detail, the sales, the profits for the year, and the key drivers behind them, and our performance in cash terms.



I'll then update you on our strategy and how it's coming to life, both externally and internally and our aspirations for the coming years. And finally, I'll wrap up.



So to slide 2 and the headlines for the year. We've delivered a pleasing performance, almost doubling adjusted operating profits, up 94% to just over $31 million. The adjusted operating profit margin has got to just under 4%. Both divisions were up on