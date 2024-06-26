Jun 26, 2024 / NTS GMT

Jeff Siemon - General Mills Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning. This is Jeff Siemon, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you for listening to General Mills prepared remarks for fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year earnings. Later this morning, we will hold a separate live question and answer session on today's results, which you can hear via webcast on our Investor Relations website.



Joining me for this morning's presentation are Jeff Harmening, our Chairman and CEO; and Kofi Bruce, our CFO. Before I hand things over to them, let me first touch on a few items. On our website, you'll find our press release that posted this morning along with a copy of the presentation and a transcript of these remarks.



Please note that today's remarks include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. The second slide in today's presentation lists several factors that could cause our future results to be different than our current estimates.



And with that, I'll turn it over to Jeff.



Jeffrey