Jun 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Jelena Van Os - Accsys Technologies PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our preliminary results presentation for the year ending March 31, 2024. We are here today to review our financial year '24 results and the transformation of Accsys for its long-term success.



On the slide here, you can see field hotel and casino on the Belgian coast, very harsh environment for building materials, whereas Korea has an architectural choice, and our company could add another project proudly contributing promotion of more durable and sustainable living spaces.



Next slide, please. Here is our usual disclaimer, which I will let you to read in your own time. Next slide. In terms of this morning's agenda, we will start with an overview of key developments, then Hans Paul will take you through the financials. I will then discuss our operational highlights, strategy, and outlook.



Following this, Hans and I will be happy to take any questions you may have. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome, Hans, and thank him for stepping into the interim