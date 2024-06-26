Full Year 2024 First Property Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Ben Habib - First Property Asset Management Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, so thank you very much everyone for attending our results announcement, which are less than a startling set of results. And perhaps before I go through them, it would be a good idea to just give you some background on how we got to where we are. It's been a bad time for commercial property for reasons, I think I set out at the interim stage.



But effectively, there's been a number of impacts on the commercial property market when we unlocked surprisingly, I don't think many people saw it coming, inflate when we unlocked from [unit] lockdowns, inflation surged on the back of broken labour markets and fuel markets and interest rates rose most notably in the US, and of course, across Europe, including Poland.



That had two effects.