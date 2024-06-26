Q1 2025 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Martin Li - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - Shareholder Relations



Good morning, Welcome to ICG Enterprise Trust Q1 trading update for the three months to April 30, 2024. I'm joined today by Oliver Gardey and Colm Walsh who will discuss our investment performance and activity in more detail over the course of the presentation.



The slides of the presentation along with the accompanying results announcement, are available on our website. We will have time for Q&A at the end of the presentation. (Event Instructions) With that, Oliver, over to you.



Oliver Gardey - ICG Enterprise Trust PLC - Head of Private Equity Fund Investments



Thanks Martin. I thought we will give you a little bit more of a perspective on the market as well as on ICGT before Colm dives into the numbers. It has been another quarter where our clear investment strategy focusing on defensive growth has performed well. Our portfolio grew 1.3% on a sterling basis over the three months to April 30, 2024.



The exit activity continues to be executed and uplift to carrying value, and Colm