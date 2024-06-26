Q4 2024 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference operator today. (spoken in foreign language) I will now introduce Mr. Mathieu Brunet , Vice President, Investor Relations, and Treasury at (spoken in foreign language)



Mathieu Brunet - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury



Good morning. English will follow as always. (spoken in foreign language) Good morning, I would like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting Alimentation Couche financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. All lines will be kept on mute to prevent any background noise. After the presentation, we will answer questions from analysts asked live during the conference.



We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period. Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast may be forward-looking statements, which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats. These caveats or risks and uncertainties are