Jun 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Medexus Pharmaceuticals fourth fiscal quarter and 2024 fiscal year conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Victoria Rutherford, Investor Relations, at Medexus. Over to you.
Victoria Rutherford - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc - IR Contact Officer
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, welcome to the Medexus Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 earnings call. On the call this morning are Ken dâEntremont, Chief Executive Officer; and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer. If you have any additional questions after the conference call forward like further information about the company, please contact (technical difficulty) 480-625-5772 .
I would like to remind everyone that this discussion will include forward-looking information as defined in securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. In addition, this
Q4 2024 Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...