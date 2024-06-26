Q4 2024 Worthington Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Marcus Rogier - Worthington Enterprises Inc - Treasurer, Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, Krista. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Worthington Enterprises fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. On our call today, we have Andy Rose, Worthington's, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Hayek, Worthington's Chief Financial and Operations Officer.



Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made today are forward-looking within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those suggested. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market close.

