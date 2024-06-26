Q3 2024 UniFirst Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Steven Sintros - UniFirst Corp - President & Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Steven Sintros, UniFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining me today is Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to welcome you to UniFirst Corporation's conference call to review our third quarter results for fiscal year 2024.



This call will be on a listen-only mode until we complete our prepared remarks, but first, a brief disclaimer. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and