Q4 2024 General Mills Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeff Siemon - General Mills Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Julian, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a Q&A session on our fourth quarter and full year fiscal '24 results. I hope everyone had time to review our press release, listen to our prepared remarks and view our presentation materials, which we made available this morning on our Investor Relations website.



It's important to note that in our Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. Please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward-looking statements and for reconciliations of non-GAAP information, which we may be discussing on today's call.