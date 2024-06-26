Q2 2024 AGF Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2024 AGF Management Limited earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference. Mr. Ken Tsang, you may begin.



Ken Tsang - AGF Management Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ken Tsang, Chief Financial Officer of AGF Management Limited. Today we will be discussing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Slides supporting today's call and webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of agf.com.



Also speaking on the call today will be Kevin McCreedy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for the Q&A period. Following the presentation, Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution and; Ash Laurence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, will also be available to address questions.



Slide 4 provides the agenda for today's call. After the prepared remarks, we will be happy to take