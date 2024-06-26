Q3 2024 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial results conference mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Satya Kumar - Micron Technology Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury



Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial conference call. On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our president and CEO; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.



Todayâs call is being webcast from our Investor Relations site at investors.micron.com, including audio and slides. In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website, along with the prepared remarks for this call.



Todayâs discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website.