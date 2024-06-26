Jun 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2024 Franklin Covey earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Derek Hatch, Corporate Controller.
Derek Hatch - Franklin Covey Co - Corporate Controller
Hello, everyone, and thanks so much for joining us. We're glad to have the opportunity to talk with you today. Participating on our call this afternoon are Paul Walker, our Chief Executive Officer; Steve Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Jennifer Colosimo, President of our Enterprise division; and Sean Covey, President of our Education division.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everybody that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and
Q3 2024 Franklin Covey Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
