Q2 2024 Levi Strauss & Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thanks, Latif. Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our second-quarter fiscal 2024. Joining me on today's call are Michelle Gass, our President and CEO; and Harmit Singh, our Chief Financial and Growth Officer. We have posted complete Q2 financial results in our earnings release on the IR section of our website, investors.levistrauss.com. The link to the webcast of today's conference call