Jun 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Micron Technology's post-earnings analyst call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now, I'd like to hand the program over to Satya Kumar, Investor Relations.



Satya Kumar - Micron Technology Inc - Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury



Thank you. And welcome to Micron Technology's fiscal third-quarter 2024 post-earnings analyst call. On the call with me today are Sumit Sadana, Micron's Chief Business Officer; Manish Bhatia, EVP of Global Operations; and Mark Murphy, our CFO.



As a reminder, the matters we're discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, market trends and drivers, our expected results and guidance, and other matters.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. We refer you to documents we filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and upcoming 10-Q for a discussion of