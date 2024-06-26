Release Date: June 26, 2024

Positive Points

General Mills Inc (GIS, Financial) expects modest gross margin expansion for fiscal 2025, even with increased levels of investment.

The company plans to significantly increase brand communication and consumer spending, particularly in pet food and cereal categories.

General Mills Inc (GIS) has strong productivity levels that are expected to outstrip inflation, providing flexibility for reinvestment.

The company is focusing on improving volume performance across all segments, including North America retail, foodservice, international, and pet.

General Mills Inc (GIS) has a robust pipeline of new product innovations and taste improvements, particularly in core brands like Pillsbury and Blue Buffalo.

Negative Points

International sales were down 10% in Q4, with significant challenges in Brazil and China impacting overall performance.

The company faces a tough comparison in Q1 fiscal 2025 due to high sales growth in the same quarter of the previous year.

There are concerns about the competitive environment and whether competitors will make similar moves to improve volume performance.

General Mills Inc (GIS) experienced distribution losses in the pet segment, particularly in treats and wet food, which may impact volume growth.

The baking segment, which performed well during COVID, saw a decline in the recent quarter, raising concerns about consumer behavior and at-home eating occasions.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from General Mills Inc (GIS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you explain the dynamics behind the international sales decline, particularly in Brazil and China?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: Organic sales were down 10% in international markets, with half of that due to reclassification from net sales to cost of goods sold. The rest was due to difficult market conditions in Brazil and China, including reduced inventory levels by customers in Brazil and a downturn in consumer sentiment in China affecting Haagen-Dazs and premium dumpling sales.

Q: Could you provide more detail on the expected cadence of top-line and EPS growth for fiscal 2025?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: We expect Q1 results to be below the balance of the year due to higher levels of investment aimed at improving volume and a tough comparison against a strong Q1 in fiscal 2024.

Q: How do you plan to improve volume results and the value equation for consumers in fiscal 2025?

A: Jeffrey Harmening, CEO: We plan to increase brand communication and consumer spending, with significant investments in advertising and product innovation. We will also increase couponing by about 20% and focus on improving the competitiveness of our core brands.

Q: Do you anticipate gross margin expansion for the full year despite increased reinvestment?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: Yes, we expect a modest amount of gross margin expansion even with the planned levels of investment. We aim to play flexibly with an eye towards investing in growth-driving activities.

Q: Have you guided conservatively enough for fiscal 2025 given the increased investment and market volatility?

A: Jeffrey Harmening, CEO: We believe we have given ourselves enough cushion without being overly conservative. We expect to improve our volume performance across all segments, supported by strong gross margins and productivity.

Q: What is your outlook for the international segment, particularly in Brazil and China?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: We expect improvement in Brazil and China, along with continued strong performance in the EU, AU, and other key markets.

Q: How do you view the competitive environment and your strategy for the ready-to-eat cereal segment in 2025?

A: Jeffrey Harmening, CEO: We expect rational behavior in the cereal category to continue. Our focus will be on leveraging our strong brands and new product innovations to regain market share and drive growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the profitability and investment plans for the pet segment?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: We benefited from a stable supply chain and higher HMM levels. While we aim to maintain competitive margins, our focus will be on reinvesting gross margin improvements to drive growth, particularly in the Blue Buffalo brand.

Q: How do you plan to balance volume growth with premiumization in your product offerings?

A: Jeffrey Harmening, CEO: We do not see a trade-off between volume growth and premiumization. Our strategy involves enhancing the value proposition of our premium brands through effective marketing and product innovation.

Q: What are your capital allocation priorities, and how do you view M&A opportunities?

A: Kofi Bruce, CFO: Our priorities include internal growth investments, increasing dividends, and M&A. We focus on strategic acquisitions that align with our growth priorities and offer value creation opportunities. Share repurchases remain the most discretionary element and will be adjusted based on M&A activity.

