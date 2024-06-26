Release Date: June 26, 2024

Positive Points

UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial) reported a 4.6% increase in overall revenues for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Operating income and EBITDA saw significant increases, benefiting from lower costs related to key initiatives and favorable comparisons to elevated health care and legal costs from the previous year.

Cash flows from operating activities improved by 35.2% compared to 2023.

The company experienced solid organic growth in its Core Laundry Operations, with a 4.7% increase.

UniFirst Corp (UNF) successfully added several large national accounts, including a top three account in the first quarter, indicating strong sales performance.

Negative Points

The pricing environment remains challenging due to the market emerging from a period of elevated inflation levels.

There was a slight decline in net wearer metrics during the quarter, indicating potential weakness in customer retention or new customer acquisition.

Specialty Garments segment saw a decrease in revenues and operating margin due to a decline in the North American nuclear business.

The First Aid segment's operating profit was nominal, reflecting ongoing investments in the van business.

The company anticipates more modest organic growth in fiscal 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential future growth challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide further context on the challenging pricing environment and the lower wearer metrics?

A: The challenging pricing environment is primarily due to emerging from an inflationary period, leading to more competitive vendor programs. New account acquisition remains competitive but stable. Regarding wearer metrics, while mostly stable, there has been a slight decline, possibly indicating a weaker hiring environment. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you comment on the demand environment and how it informs your outlook for Q4 and fiscal 2025?

A: We don't expect significant pull from higher wearer levels but aren't building in a significant pullback either. A slight downtick in hiring has been observed, but it also leads to less turnover and better merchandise cost management. For fiscal 2025, we expect more modest growth than in Q4 due to tougher comps and a more challenging pricing environment. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you quantify the unusual health care and legal costs from the prior year to understand the underlying margin benefits?

A: The elevated health care and legal costs from the prior year accounted for about 100 basis points of the 170 basis points year-over-year margin improvement. Favorable trends in merchandise, payroll, and other operating input costs contributed the remaining 70 basis points. - Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Q: Are there any end markets where you are seeing particular weakness or strength?

A: There are no significant changes in specific end markets like oil or manufacturing. Any observed changes are around the edges and not substantial. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: How has the Clean acquisition performed relative to expectations, and were there any surprises?

A: The Clean acquisition has met our expectations, with successful integration of low-hanging fruit synergies and maintaining key employees and customers. It has performed ahead of our initial projections. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: How do you measure customer service experience, and where are you currently on that journey?

A: We measure customer service through retention rates and a formal Net Promoter Score (NPS) program introduced last year. Early results are promising, and we aim for consistent service quality across all locations. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: Are you maintaining typical retention rates despite conceding on price, or is retention dipping below normal levels?

A: Retention rates have ticked up slightly due to the competitive pricing environment, but the increase in lost accounts is not substantial. The market is more competitive, impacting retention. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: How should we think about margin expansion in the face of slower growth?

A: While we are not in a position to provide specific margin guidance for next year, we are focusing on cost improvements through sourcing and operational execution to drive margin expansion despite slower growth. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

Q: Can you quantify the merchandise amortization benefit for the third quarter?

A: The merchandise amortization provided a favorable benefit of about 20 to 30 basis points in the third quarter. - Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Q: How do you view the M&A environment and your appetite for acquisitions moving forward?

A: The M&A environment is currently spotty, but we maintain strong relationships in the market and have a healthy balance sheet. We are interested in good assets as they become available. - Steven Sintros, President & Chief Executive Officer

