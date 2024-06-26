Franklin Covey Co (FC) (Q3 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Cash Flow Amid International Challenges

Franklin Covey Co (FC) reports a 3% revenue increase and significant free cash flow growth, despite geopolitical headwinds in international markets.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $73.4 million for Q3 2024, 3% higher than the $71.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $13.9 million for Q3 2024, compared to $11.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $30.6 million through Q3 2024, compared to $15.6 million through Q3 2023.
  • Deferred Revenue: Increased 9% to $153.2 million.
  • North America Enterprise Revenue: $39 million for Q3 2024, flat compared to Q3 2023.
  • North America Subscription Revenue: $22 million for Q3 2024, up 3%.
  • International Direct Operations Revenue: $8.5 million for Q3 2024, down 7%.
  • International Licensee Partner Revenue: $2.7 million for Q3 2024, down 5%.
  • Education Division Revenue: $20.1 million for Q3 2024, up from 18% growth in Q3 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $38.4 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, up 48% from $25.9 million in the prior year.
  • Stock Repurchases: $25.8 million invested to purchase 649,000 shares year-to-date.
  • Total Liquidity: Nearly $100 million, including $36.3 million in cash and $62.5 million available under the revolving credit facility.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for Q3 2024 came in at $73.4 million, exceeding the expected $72.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2024 was $13.9 million, surpassing the expected range of $12 million to $13 million.
  • Free cash flow through the third quarter was $30.6 million, significantly higher than the $15.6 million from the same period last year.
  • The balance of billed and unbilled deferred revenue increased by 9% to $153.2 million, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • The education division saw a 16% increase in invoiced amounts in Q3 2024, reflecting strong growth and retention in new and existing schools.

Negative Points

  • Revenue from international direct operations decreased by 7% in Q3 2024, primarily due to geopolitical issues in China.
  • International licensee partner revenue also saw a decline of 5% in Q3 2024.
  • The company faced restructuring costs amounting to $3 million year-to-date, impacting overall profitability.
  • Deferred subscription revenue on the balance sheet showed a 16% decline from $95 million to $80 million year-to-date.
  • The geopolitical and economic challenges in China continue to pose uncertainties for future growth in that market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you feel about the hurdle for fiscal 2024 in the education division given last year's record of 791 new schools?
A: We feel good about it. We are ahead on new schools substantially and believe we will beat last year's record. Retention is solid and ahead of last year. We have the best pipeline we've ever seen, with many decisions made in July and August due to budget renewals. Our focus on selling to districts is going better than ever, with about 170 new district partnerships expected this year.

Q: What impact do you think the ending of ESSER funds in September will have on your business?
A: We think ESSER will have some impact, but we feel good about growing through it. Many schools have already used their ESSER funds and are renewing without them. We have other funding sources like Title 1 grants and a big foundation supporting hundreds of schools, which will help us navigate through the end of ESSER funds.

Q: Are there any further restructuring charges expected in the fourth quarter?
A: No, the impact reported in Q2 and Q3 were from the same initiative, and we do not anticipate any additional restructuring charges in Q4.

Q: Can you explain the difference between the deferred revenue growth and the balance sheet deferred subscription revenue?
A: The balance sheet deferred subscription revenue is compared year-to-date versus the prior year, while the deferred revenue growth is compared year-over-year. This difference in periods explains the discrepancy.

Q: How do you explain the 15% growth in deferred revenue compared to the 2% growth in unbilled deferred revenue?
A: Deferred revenue growth is a better indicator of short-term billings, while unbilled deferred revenue comes from multi-year agreements and is more lumpy quarter-to-quarter. The deferred revenue is normally billed one year at a time, reflecting annual billing of multi-year contracts.

Q: What are your thoughts on free cash flow for the fiscal fourth quarter?
A: We expect to end the year with a very good cash flow number, although we haven't given specific guidance for Q4. Year-to-date, we've had an abnormally high free cash flow due to favorable working capital changes and prepayments on contracts.

Q: How are closing times trending between renewals and new logos?
A: Generally, there is no elongation in closing times. Renewals are strong, and new opportunities take a few months to close. The environment is neutral to slightly better, with no material worsening.

Q: What is driving the growth in the North American market for the enterprise division?
A: Strong retention and an increase in services booking are driving growth. Retention percentages have been strengthening quarter-by-quarter, and services attach rate and booking have meaningfully accelerated.

Q: What is the outlook for the Chinese market given the geopolitical challenges?
A: We hope for better growth in China, but there are headwinds due to geopolitical challenges and China's economic issues. Our Chinese citizen teams are working hard, but the environment remains challenging.

Q: Are you seeing any revenue uplift from new content and content refreshes this year?
A: Yes, early indicators are positive, and we expect more growth in fiscal '25. New products take time to integrate into clients' impact journeys, so the full impact will be felt next fiscal year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.