Release Date: June 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Leadership changes with Arturo Rodriguez stepping in as CEO and Josh Feldman promoted to CFO, indicating a strong internal succession plan.

Updated financial guidance for Q2 2024 shows improved net revenue expectations, now projected between $23 million to $26 million, up from the previous range of $20 million to $23 million.

Anticipated adjusted EBITDA has improved, now expected to be between negative $1 million to breakeven, better than the earlier projection of negative $2 million to negative $1 million.

Strong performance in the seasonal dehumidifiers business, contributing to the upward revision in adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Continued focus on reducing general and administrative expenses to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability, including the appointment of UHY as the new independent registered public accounting firm.

Negative Points

Leadership transition with the resignation of Joseph Risico, which may cause some short-term instability.

Despite improvements, the company is still projecting a potential negative adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024.

Freight rates have increased significantly, which could impact profitability if rates do not decrease as expected.

The company remains heavily reliant on the performance of a few key product lines, such as dehumidifiers, which may pose a risk if demand fluctuates.

International expansion plans are being delayed in favor of focusing on the North American market, potentially limiting growth opportunities in the short term.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Aterian Inc (ATER, Financial) Earnings Call

Q: Congratulations, Josh, on the well-deserved promotion. Can you give us a sense of what is driving the better-than-expected EBITDA in the quarter? Is it primarily due to the demand for dehumidifiers?

A: (Josh Feldman, CFO) It's hard to attribute it solely to weather, but it likely played a factor. Our marketing efforts have significantly contributed to the higher demand for dehumidifiers. We hope this trend continues into Q3.

Q: Can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of customer acquisition and how the environment has changed as you work to be more surgical with your marketing?

A: (Arturo Rodriguez, CEO) We've been focusing on simplifying and stabilizing our operations, which has led to better execution. By reducing our SKUs and rallying the team around a focused strategy, we've been able to capitalize on low-hanging fruit. Our marketing tactics have also improved, contributing to better performance.

Q: Can you expand on the performance of other product lines in the quarter? Also, how are freight rates impacting your operations?

A: (Josh Feldman, CFO) The overperformance in the quarter is primarily due to dehumidifiers. Other products have been selling as expected.

A: (Arturo Rodriguez, CEO) Freight rates have increased, but we've diversified our freight portfolio and hedged some rates. We expect rates to come down by early fall, and most of our high-volume products are already in the country, mitigating the impact.

Q: Can you provide an update on your international expansion and any renewed interest in M&A?

A: (Arturo Rodriguez, CEO) While international expansion is a long-term goal, there's still significant opportunity in the U.S. We're focusing on North America for now. Regarding M&A, it's still part of our strategy. Multiples have increased, but we are planning to add resources to drive this strategy faster.

Q: What are your expectations for the cash balance and borrowing under the credit facility by the end of Q2 2024?

A: (Josh Feldman, CFO) We expect our cash balance to be between $17 million and $18 million, with borrowing under our credit facility at about $10 million. This compares to a cash balance of $17.5 million and a credit facility balance of $9.4 million as of March 31, 2024.

