Insider Sale: CFO Julia Wang Sells Shares of BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

On June 24, 2024, Julia Wang, Chief Financial Officer of BeiGene Ltd (BGNE, Financial), executed a sale of 899 shares of the company at a price of $155.66 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 432,731 shares of BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE, Financial) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company aims to provide access to innovative, affordable medicines in order to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide.

Over the past year, Julia Wang has sold a total of 2,684 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for BeiGene Ltd shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BeiGene Ltd were trading at $155.66 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $16.497 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.35, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of BeiGene Ltd.

