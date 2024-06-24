On June 24, 2024, Stacy Hock, Director and 10% Owner of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial), sold 8,574 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares of the company.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial) is engaged in the energy sector, providing a range of services and solutions including production enhancement technologies and well intervention services. The company operates primarily in the oil and gas industry, focusing on innovative methods to increase the efficiency and output of existing wells.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 58,574 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys at Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial).

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial) were trading at $19.76 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.92, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 11.5.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors may refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top stakeholders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.