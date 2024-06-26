Q4 2024 Burcon NutraScience Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Burcon NutraSciencep Corporation's fiscal year end 2024 results ended March 31, 2024. Joining us today are Kip Underwood, Burcon Chief Executive Officer; and Jade Cheng, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions). And before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the company's Safe Harbor statement with important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made during this call. Now I would like to turn the call over to CEO of Burcon, Mr. Kip Underwood. Sir, please go ahead.



Kip Underwood - Burcon NutraScience Corp - CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Fiscal 2024 was a transformative year for Burcon. We started the year with the strategic deep dive to determine how best to create value from our highly differentiated best-in-class plant protein portfolio. We validated the overall market opportunity and confirmed through market data and internal estimates that we have a $40 billion addressable