Acuity Brands Inc Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Revenue Miss

Solid Execution Delivers Operating Margin Expansion, EPS Growth, and Strong Operating Cash Flow

Summary
  • Net Sales: $968 million, a 3% decline compared to the prior year, falling short of the estimated $1008.89 million.
  • Operating Profit: $145 million, up 1% year-over-year; adjusted operating profit of $167 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $3.62, an increase of 10% over the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $445 million year-to-date, demonstrating strong operating cash flow.
  • Segment Performance - ABL: Net sales of $898.5 million, a 4.5% decrease year-over-year; operating profit of $151.5 million, up 1% year-over-year.
  • Segment Performance - ISG: Net sales of $75.7 million, a 15% increase year-over-year; operating profit of $12.5 million, up $3.9 million year-over-year.
  • Capital Allocation: Repurchased approximately 454,000 shares of common stock for a total of approximately $89 million year-to-date.
Article's Main Image

On June 27, 2024, Acuity Brands Inc (AYI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending May 31, 2024. Acuity Brands Inc is a market-leading industrial technology company, primarily known for its lighting products and solutions through its subsidiaries, including Acuity Brands Lighting. The company serves a diverse customer base, including electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms, with a significant portion of its revenue generated in the United States.

1806294158835609600.png

Performance Overview

Acuity Brands Inc reported net sales of $968.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, a 3.2% decline compared to the prior year. Despite the revenue drop, the company achieved a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.62, up 10.4% from the previous year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.68. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.15, reflecting an 11% increase year-over-year.

Segment Performance

The Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) segment generated net sales of $898.5 million, a 4.5% decrease compared to the prior year. However, ABL's operating profit increased by 1% to $151.5 million, with an operating profit margin of 16.9%, up 100 basis points from the previous year. The Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) segment reported net sales of $75.7 million, a 15% increase year-over-year, with an operating profit of $12.5 million, up $3.9 million from the prior year, and an operating profit margin of 16.5%, up 340 basis points.

Financial Achievements

Acuity Brands Inc's operating profit for the third quarter was $145.3 million, a 1.4% increase from the prior year, with an operating profit margin of 15%, up 70 basis points. Adjusted operating profit was $167.1 million, a 2.6% increase, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 17.3%, up 100 basis points. The company generated $445.1 million in year-to-date cash flow from operations, a decrease of $26.4 million compared to the prior year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Change
Net Sales $968.1M $1,000.3M -3.2%
Operating Profit $145.3M $143.3M +1.4%
Diluted EPS $3.62 $3.28 +10.4%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $4.15 $3.75 +10.7%

Analysis

The decline in net sales was primarily driven by a decrease in the ABL segment, which faced challenges in market demand. However, the company’s ability to improve its operating profit margins and EPS indicates effective cost management and strategic execution. The ISG segment's growth highlights the potential for diversification and expansion in intelligent spaces solutions.

Overall, Acuity Brands Inc's performance in Q3 fiscal 2024 demonstrates resilience in a challenging market environment, with significant improvements in profitability metrics and strong cash flow generation. These achievements are crucial for maintaining competitive advantage and driving long-term value for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Acuity Brands Inc for further details.

