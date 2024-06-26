Full Year 2024 AO World plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Higgins

AO World plc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* John Roberts

AO World plc - Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ben Hunt

Investec - Analyst

* Caroline Gulliver

Equity Development - Analyst

* Andy Wade

Jefferies LLC - Analyst



=====================

Mark Higgins - AO World plc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today at Hatton Garden. We've made as efficient as possible, so I'm going to get straight into the numbers. So we first set out our strategy to pivot profitability in July '22, and I'm pleased to present the results for the year ended March '24, which demonstrate the output of this strategy.



Importantly, during the year, we've all -- we've also been taking action to