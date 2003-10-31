Hennessy Japan Fund Amplifies Stake in Daikin Industries, Impacting Portfolio by 2.15%

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insightful Adjustments in Q2 2024 Highlight Strategic Shifts

Established on October 31, 2003, the Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is renowned for its strategic investments in Japanese equities, aiming for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in companies that exhibit solid business fundamentals, exceptional management, and attractive valuations. Hennessy's investment approach combines quantitative analysis with rigorous on-site research, focusing on market potential, management quality, earnings, and financial robustness. The fund's latest N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant adjustments in its portfolio, reflecting its dynamic investment strategy.

1806341854292242432.png

Key Position Increases

During the second quarter of 2024, Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) increased its holdings in eight stocks, with notable adjustments including:

  • Daikin Industries Ltd (TSE:6367, Financial): Added 58,900 shares, bringing the total to 122,000 shares. This 93.34% increase in shares now represents a 2.15% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of ¥16,651,940.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp (TSE:6723, Financial): Added 289,900 shares, increasing the total to 867,500 shares. This 50.19% increase in shares has significantly enhanced the fund's stake, valued at ¥14,084,510.

Key Position Reductions

The fund also reduced its positions in nine stocks, with significant reductions in:

  • Hitachi Ltd (TSE:6501, Financial): Reduced by 9,100 shares, resulting in a 2.84% decrease in shares and a 0.21% impact on the portfolio. Hitachi's stock price averaged ¥2,614.55 during the quarter, with a three-month return of -74.28% and a year-to-date return of -65.10%.
  • Mitsubishi Corp (TSE:8058, Financial): Reduced by 34,700 shares, marking a 2.83% reduction in shares and a 0.18% impact on the portfolio. Mitsubishi traded at an average price of ¥3,275.61 during the quarter, with a three-month return of -10.10% and a year-to-date gain of 40.51%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 27 stocks. The top holdings included 7.67% in Hitachi Ltd, 7.27% in Mitsubishi Corp, 5.73% in Tokyo Electron Ltd, 5.59% in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, and 5.54% in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The fund's investments are predominantly concentrated in eight industries: Financial Services, Industrials, Technology, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, and Healthcare.

1806341935615602688.png

1806341955655987200.png

This strategic positioning and recent portfolio adjustments underscore Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s commitment to capitalizing on market dynamics and enhancing shareholder value through meticulous stock selection and portfolio management.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.