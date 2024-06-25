Q2 2024 Carnival Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Beth Roberts - Carnival Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Josh Weinstein; our chief Financial Officer, David Bernstein; and our Chair, Micky Arison. Before we begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward looking, therefore I will refer you to the forward-looking statement in today's press release.



All references to ticket prices, net per diems, net yields, and adjusted cruise costs without fuel will be in constant currency, unless otherwise stated. References to per diems and yields will be on a net basis. Our comments may also reference cruise costs without fuel, EBITDA, net income, earnings per share, free cash